Bank Of England Unveils New Currency Note Featuring World War II Codebreaker Alan Turing

Ahead of the launch of the UK's new £50 currency note featuring Alan Turing, the Bank of England flew a rainbow flag on its premises. Turing, a world war hero and an ace mathematician, was persecuted for his homosexuality which eventually led to his tragic suicide. Turing was pardoned by the queen in 2014 and is a celebrated war hero, mathematician and cryptographer today.

The decision to feature Turing on the £50 currency note was announced in 2019 by the then-governor of the bank Mark Carney. He had then, speaking at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, also presented an imaginary depiction of Turing on the polymer note. However, the actual design of the note was revealed earlier this week.

The specimens released by the bank shows an image of Queen Elizabeth on the note’s front while that of Turing on the back. Additionally, it also features several scientific and mathematical symbols. According to the Bank of England, the pink-hued currency note would enter circulation on June 23, which also happens to be Turing’s birthday.

“Alan Turing was an outstanding mathematician whose work has had an enormous impact on how we live today. As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as war hero, Alan Turing’s contributions were far-ranging and path-breaking. Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand,” Carney had said about Turing.

Image Credits: Bank of England

Image Credits: Bank of England

About Alan Turing

Alan Mathison Turing OBE FRS was an English mathematician, computer scientist, logician, cryptanalyst, philosopher, and theoretical biologist. Recognised as ‘father of artificial intelligence today, Turing worked extensively with the British military during the Second World War. Using his infamous ‘Turing Machine’, he cracked the notorious Nazi Enigma Code which eventually led to the end of the war.

Despite his unparalleled contribution, Turing was prosecuted for being gay and was forced to undergo chemical castration. Homosexuality was still a crime in Great Britain at that time, and Turing was convicted of “indecency.” The genius, at the age of only 41, took his own life by eating an apple laced with cyanide. British actor Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed Turing on screen in 2014 hit The Imitation Game.

Main Image Credits: BankofEngland/Twitter/TheRutherfordJournal