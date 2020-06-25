Barack And Michelle Obama's Thoughtful Gift To Queen Elizabeth Moved Her To Tears

In a rare show of emotions, Queen Elizabeth II was moved to tears on receiving a thoughtful gift from the former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama. The exchange had occurred during Barack Obama's tenure in the White House, as per reports.

According to the reports, the then American first couple Barack and Michelle Obama presented the Queen with an iconic collection of memorabilia from her late father, King George VI's last visit to the United States. It also included invitations and notes at a lunch in 2011, as per reports, and the 94-year-old British monarch was deeply touched by the gift.

Capricia Penavic Marshall, US Chief of protocol, while speaking to a publication said that the gift was symbolic of United States' special relationship with the United Kingdom and particularly with the Royal family.

Marshall added that Obamas were very fond of the British monarch. President Obama and his wife also presented the Queen with a floral brooch which she wore when the incumbent President Donald Trump visited the UK in 2019. Marshall, during the interaction, said that Queen Elizabeth was proud to wear the present and it showcased the unity between the two nations.

Trooping Colour parade

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 94th Birthday in a smaller ceremony than usual. The annual Trooping Colour parade that marks the Queen of England’s birthday's official celebration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 epidemic. This year, instead of a larger ceremony, a fewer number of soldiers and military musician honoured the monarch.

The Queen of England’s birthday is usually a grand affair that attracts thousands of people and tourists to central London. While her birthday in the traditional sense is in April, it is publicly celebrated on the second Saturday of June each year, along with the announcement of the Queen's Birthday Honours' list.

The parade has only once before been cancelled during the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, in 1955 when there was a national rail strike in England. The event marked the Queen’s first public appearance since Britain went into lockdown in March.

Image Credits: AP