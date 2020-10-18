Tony Blair Broke Quarantine Rules After His US Trip To White House: Report

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair reportedly broke the self-isolation rule after a trip to Washington DC last month. Tony, who had visited the United States for attending a "diplomatic conference" on a private jet last month, failed to observe the 14-day mandatory quarantine period after returning back home, said a report in The Sunday Telegraph.

Read: Tony Blair, John Major Blast UK Govt For 'shocking' Plan To Breach International Law

'Did not break rules'

Tony was reportedly spotted dining at a restaurant 10 days after returning from the United States. A spokesperson for the former Labour prime minister said that Tony Blair has not broken any rules as he was tested for COVID-19 before he left for the conference, upon reaching the United States, after returning back home, and several times ever since, claiming that on all occasions the results produced were negative.

Read: UK Ex-PMs Blair, Major Call For Boycott Of Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill Plan

Tony Blair was invited to the White House last month for an event, which saw the historic formalization of ties between Israel and Bahrain by signing a US-brokered deal. Tony had reportedly played an important role in the negotiation process, which is why he received an invitation from the US government.

Read: UK PM On Proposed Trade Envoy Tony Abbott, Airport Testing

Tony Blair had reportedly requested the British government for an exemption from the mandatory quarantine but had not received any formal dispensation. However, his spokesperson said that he was not denied exemption and was asked to follow all guidelines, which he did. The former Middle East envoy was pictured at the White House, during the event, sitting with a face mask in his hand. Blair had reportedly returned to the UK on September 16 and 10 days later he was seen leaving a restaurant in Mayfair.

Read: German President Frank Steinmeier in Quarantine After Bodyguard Tests COVID-19 Positive

(Image Credit: AP)

