Boris Johnson & NATO Chief Warn Russia-Ukraine Crisis At 'most Dangerous Moment'

Amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the Ukraine crisis has entered "the most dangerous moment." Johnson's statement came on his visit to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters as Russian troops' military build-up continues near the Ukraine border, The Guardian reported. NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg also called it a "dangerous moment" as the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate due to the troops present at the border.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, the UK PM said that their intelligence "remains grim" and added that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made any decision regarding the invasion. Johnson called it the "most dangerous moment" and stressed that Europe in the coming days would be experiencing the "biggest security crisis" that it has experienced for decades, as per the AP report. NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg also expressed similar thoughts and called it a "dangerous moment" for European security. "The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down," he stated.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say in the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades, and we’ve got to get it right,” Johnson said at as per AP.

NATO sends letter to Russian Foreign Minister

UK PM Johnson asserted that the UK and NATO will not get involved militarily, in case Russia plans the Ukraine invasion. Johnson also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate and further mentioned that the military action could turn into a disaster for both countries. Further, Johnson did indicate that the UK could be willing to provide arms to Ukraine if Russia plans an attack on Ukraine. According to AP, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg informed that he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, inviting Russia to a series of talks on improving European security. The West has fears that Moscow was planning an attack on Kyiv as the buildup of over 100,000 troops is presently near Ukraine-Russia. Moscow has denied the claims of the West and mentioned that they have no plans to invade Ukraine.

(Image: AP)