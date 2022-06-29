Boris Johnson Asserts Putin Wouldn't Have Ordered Invasion Of Ukraine 'if He Was A Woman'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, reckoned that Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine "if he was a woman." Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF following the ongoing G7 summit in Bavarian Alps, Johnson asserted that he believes that the Russian President was a “perfect example of toxic masculinity.” Notably, earlier at the conference, he, along with other G7 leaders, had mocked the Russian Czar for a photograph wherein he was seen bare-chested astride a bay horse.

In his interview, the UK PM emphasised that gender has played a contributing factor in the ongoing war. “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, if he were, I really don’t think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has. If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he is doing in Ukraine,” the UK PM said.

It has been over four months since Vladimir Putin ordered his so-called ‘Special Military Operation’ on Ukraine, underscoring that the erstwhile Soviet state and its western neighbour jeopardised his country's security. On Tuesday, leaders of the seven most powerful countries in the world concluded their annual summit wherein they discussed on bolstering sanctions on Russia, in a desperate move to slow down Putin’s war machine. While the talks were still ongoing, Russian missiles hit a crowded shopping mall in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Johnson departs for Madrid

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, along with British Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss departed for Madrid, Spain for a NATO summit. According to The Guardian, leaders from the 30-member alliance will agree to cooperate more closely and significantly increase the number of troops held at high readiness in Estonia. The Republic of Estonia is a member of the military alliance and shares a long border with Russia.

Ever since the war started Johnson has blatantly expressed his support to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his compatriots. He has also made two surprise rounds of Ukraine. Also, his country is leading in defence support to Ukrainian troops, the anti-war coalition as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)