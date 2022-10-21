Boris Johnson Govt's Deputy PM Dominic Raab Backs Rishi Sunak For UK PM After Liz Truss

As the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss announced her resignation following her failed tax-cut plan and when the world has been waiting to see who will take over the Conservative Party, Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister of the nation, supported former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak for the position. Taking to Twitter, Raab said, “I back @RishiSunak to be our next PM.” He even provided reasons to support Sunak, by saying, “He has the plan”.

The Deputy Prime Minister said in the tweet that in addition to uniting the Conservatives by bringing the greatest talent into government to serve the interests of the British people, Sunak has the strategy and credibility to restore financial stability, aid in bringing inflation down, and provide sustainable tax cuts over time.

Besides this, on August 9, Dominic Raab, who was a supporter of Rishi Sunak for the position of British premier, had stated that if Liz Truss would implement her contentious tax cuts, it would be an "electoral suicide note" for the UK Conservative party. The deputy prime minister of the UK in an article that was published by the British daily The Times had cautioned that Truss' proposed tax cuts would not in any way shield the British people from the increasing cost of living crisis and inflation.

Furthermore, in reaction to Raab, Truss had asserted that Raab was disseminating "portents of doom". Dismissing Raab's concerns as "declinist talk", Truss had stated that the UK could "look forward to the future with optimism", as per media reports.

In the meantime, on Thursday, October 20, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation. In her statement to the media, Truss said that she will serve as prime minister for until a successor is appointed, which might happen within a week. The Conservative Party, which Truss leads, will hold a leadership election within a week, according to Truss.

In addition to this, after Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom on September 5, Liz Truss was declared the leader of the Tory leadership contest. Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and the former Treasury chief, lost to Truss by a sizable 20,297 votes. Rishi Sunak received 60,399 votes, while she received 81,326 votes.

It is pertinent to note that Truss won the Conservative leadership election by a smaller margin than any prior member-selected leader, receiving 57.4% of the vote, while, Rishi Sunak earned 42.6% of the votes. Truss is the only one of the four new Conservative party leaders to have received less than 60 percent of the vote following a vote by the entire membership.

