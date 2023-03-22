Boris Johnson Lashes Out At Partygate Investigation Evidence; Calls It ‘manifestly Unfair’

Former British leader, Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, condemned the Privileges Committee's approach to publishing the evidence relating to the 'partygate' scandal as “manifestly unfair” as he testified whether he misled UK Parliament about the COVID-19 lockdown parties. At the proceedings scheduled for March 22, the UK's House of Commons standards committee grilled Johnson to establish whether he was in breach of the COVID-19 distancing and isolation protocols during the series of parties that were organized at 10 Downing Street.

We are hearing from Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP as part of an ongoing inquiry. https://t.co/8Apk35mgJq March 22, 2023

'I did not lie to the House'

In his defence, Johnson said that keeping his "hand on heart," he can say that he had never intentionally lied to the lawmakers or the British people about violation of his own government rules. "I was not accused of law-breaking. I was asked to say what had gone on at a party or an event in the Media Room on December 18, 2020," reminded Johnson. The former British premier iterated that he was against deliberate lying. The committee reminded him that he risks facing suspension and worse might lose his seat in the House of Commons if he was fabricating the truth. Defiantly, Johnson took an oath on a Bible and declared: “Hand on the heart ... I did not lie to the House.” Johnson then went on to point finger at the Privileges Committee's evidence gathering.

Ex-UK PM appeared to tell the committee that there was, in fact, a "ridiculous assessment" made. "I said in the Commons on December 8 that I had been repeatedly assured that there was no party and no rules had been broken," he said in the testimony according to the broadcasts. Johnson reiterated that he was referring to event of December 18, 2020.

The former prime minister of the UK lashed out at the British MPs who he alleged built a narrative that he had misled the UK parliament over lockdown-era parties. Johnson derided the Privileges Committee, claiming that they chose to publish the evidence “which they consider incriminating," according to the footage from his testimony on Wednesday.

Johnson ahead of his evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons. Credit: AP

Credit: AP

It is to be noted that ex UK prime minister had been questioning the legitimacy of the House of Commons inquiry. He pointed to the fact that his main political rival, Labour chief Keir Starmer, had offered the Whitehall investigator Sue Gray to be the Labour party's chief of staff. He said that the proposed appointment of Gray by Sir Keir implies that the situation is “surreal” and questioned whether the committee’s probe was still relying on her findings. Johnson also provided what is being described as the "bombshell defence dossier" that includes the private messages exchanged between him and his MPs. According to him, it would be substantial evidence to show that he is not guilty. The committee, however, chose to reveal the evidence as per their timings.

“Despite assurances that we would be permitted to add material that we rely on into the core bundle - published today - late last night we were told that the committee was not willing to publish a large number of extracts that I rely on in my defence,” said UK's ex-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. “That is manifestly unfair," he added.

Boris Johnson is on his way to a hearing at Parliament in London. Credit: AP

'I was the prime minister of the UK..'

Johnson insisted that British people "will judge for themselves, on the evidence produced, on the evidence of this Committee." Tory MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa notes that the ex-UK premier must speculate to the Committee to have been "fair and wrong", rather than as "unfair and a witchhunt". Johnson responded, saying: "If this Committee were to find me in contempt of Parliament having come and done something so utterly insane and contrary to my beliefs and principles as to come here, to come to Parliament and wittingly lie, I think that would not only be unfair but I think it would be wrong."

When asked if he intends to describe the testimony and 'partygate' accusations as the "witchhunt," the ex-UK prime minister stressed, "I will wait to see how you proceed with the evidence you have. I will study your conclusions from the evidence. I deprecate the terms that you have used, I don't want to see good colleagues feeling that they're under pressure either way." Defensive Johnson went on to add, "I believe if you study this evidence impartially, you will come to the conclusion that I've given."

Johnson also questioned some of the suggestions that he received from the committee, and labelled them as "ridiculous" saying, "I was the prime minister of the UK" and that he had to "rely on what I was told by my senior, trusted advisors." But he added that he had "anxieties about fairness" and that he has "full confidence" in the Committee to be impartial and bring out facts. He claimed that the May 20, 2020 gathering was a work event.

Protesters show demonstrate near Parliament in London. Credit: AP

"I implicitly believe that it was a work event," Johnson said in his testimony. "I was ushered out into the garden having been briefed shortly beforehand about what the event entailed. I met and thanked various groups of people who'd been working on COVID-19," he continued.

In his defence, Johnson stressed: "When I looked back at that event, and this is what I said to the House, I tried to put myself in the place of a member of the public looking over the garden wall and seeing that. And I had to accept that even though it was I believe within the guidance and within the rules, I have to accept that members of the public looking at it would think 'that looks to me like something he was not allowing us to do'. I didn't feel it at the time. Do you see what I'm trying to say?"

'I have come here, out of respect for the committee, out of respect for Parliament'

Veteran Tory MP Charles Walker told Boris Johnson, that his supporters "seem to want it both ways." "They're hoping that the evidence you've given in 52 pages will exonerate you, that's what your desired outcome is. Just in case that doesn't happen, there has been a concerted effort to delegitimise the Committee, to call us a kangaroo court. Have you called us a kangaroo court?" he asked.

Johnson was heard saying in the video that he had been sincere and that the committee can tell by his presence, by the seriousness with which he took questions, by his attempts to answer in detail the points put to him, "how seriously I take you and your Committee." Johnson went on to add, that he respects the institution and Parliament. "Whatever the issues of fairness I may have raised in my submission, this is the body that decides on standards and privileges," he noted.