UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Returns To Downing Street After Recovering From COVID-19

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street to resume his duties on April 26 after recovering from the COVID-19 infection. Johnson took almost two weeks to recover from the virus and is now back to his normal schedule. The British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was working in the capacity of deputy PM, held his last press briefing on Sunday.

Over 152,000 COVID-19 cases

After contracting the virus, Johnson spent three days in intensive care of a London hospital. The prime minister's return to work comes as pressure intensifies on his government over its handling of the pandemic. According to the Worldometer website, the UK currently has more than 152,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 20,732 lives in the country.

Meanwhile, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice at a press briefing said, “There are encouraging signs of progress, but we will not adjust our social distancing measures until our five tests are met -- that the daily death rate falls sustainably and consistently. The rate of infection is decreasing, operational challenges have been met, and that there is no risk of a second peak”.

He further also added, “For now, the most important thing we can all do to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay at home, to protect the National Health Service (NHS) and save lives”.

(With ANI inputs)

