Boris Johnson Says Doctors Administered 'litres And Litres' Of Oxygen To Keep Him Alive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recalled his personal experience of contagious COVID-19 saying he was administered with “litres and litres” of oxygen but the indicators kept going in the “wrong direction”. In an interview with British tabloid, Johnson said that the doctors “had a strategy to deal with ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario” if he had succumbed to the infection.

Johnson was tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last week of March and remained in self-isolation but was subsequently admitted in St. Thomas hospital on April 5 after showing persistent symptoms for COVID-19. He was discharged from the hospital on April 12 after battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks and spending three days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Calling it a “tough old moment”, the UK Prime Minister said that he was not in a “brilliant shape” and was aware of the contingency plan in place. He added that he was unable to understand why he was not getting better and all he remembers is feeling frustrated.

Thank you for all the wonderful messages you sent me when I was unwell, and for all you are doing to keep yourselves and others safe. pic.twitter.com/BSyXjUctZ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) May 1, 2020

Read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Speaks About His COVID-19 Brush With Death

Johnson welcomes baby boy

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds announced the arrival of their first son at London Hospital on April 29 after he resumed work on April 27. The spokesperson of the couple reportedly said that the baby is “healthy” and both the newborn and Symonds are “doing very well”. The exciting news of a baby boy came for the couple as Johnson recently resumed his Downing Street responsibilities after battling with coronavirus infection for several weeks.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Reveals British Govt Had A Plan In Case He Died Of COVID-19

Johnson had announced last month that he would be taking paternity leave in the summer after he becomes the father of his fifth child. Similar to the time UK PM was recovering from COVID-19 infection, during the paternity leave it is expected that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would be in charge of Johnson’s absence for nearly 14 days. The United Kingdom has reported over 186,599 coronavirus cases and around 28,446 deaths owing to the infection.

Read: Johnson Says Doctors Prepared For His Death In Coronavirus Battle

Read: Boris Johnson Says The United Kingdom Is 'past The Peak' Of Coronavirus Pandemic

(Image: Twitter / @BorisJohnson)