Boris Johnson Says UK Schools Won't Open Until COVID-19 Infection Rates Go Down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that schools in the country will continue to remain partially closed until at least March 8. Johnson, during his COVID-19 briefing on January 27, said that he shares the frustration of teachers and students, and understands the stress of parents, but it is important to keep the schools shut until infection rates come down. Johnson, while announcing a lockdown earlier this month, had said that if the restrictions and vaccination programme were effective, his government would move to steadily reopen schools after February half-term.

'Schools safe but brings households together'

Johnson said that schools are safe but it brings many households together, which then contributes to the spread of the virus within the community. The Tory Prime Minister added that until the infection rates in the country come drastically down, the schools will have to remain partially closed. Johnson said that his government is working to achieve the goal of vaccinating prioritised 15 million people by mid-February, which will see those groups develop immunity in three weeks, by March 8, following which a decision will be taken.

"And I know that everybody across the country wants us to get schools open as fast as possible. And I can assure you that is the ambition of this Government. But I also know, we all know, that with 37,000 people in hospital suffering from covid and the infection rates still forbiddingly high you, we all, must be cautious and we all want only to open schools when we can be sure that this will not cause another huge surge in the disease," Johnson said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Johnson said that until students return back to their classrooms, his government will continue to provide free school meals for eligible children. Johnson added that just like the previous year, the government will provide a catch-up programme this year as well with £300 million in additional funding for schools to provide tutoring. Johnson said that his government will work with teachers and parents to develop a long-term plan to help students who have fallen behind in their education. The UK government is also delivering 1.3 million laptops and tablets for needy children to study from home, with over 8,00,000 units already issued.

(Image Credit: AP)

