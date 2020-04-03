COVID-19: UK PM Still In Isolation With Mild Symptoms, Urges Citizens To Stay Home

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced that he was detected positive of coronavirus earlier this month, posted an update on April 3 that he still in self-isolation with mild symptoms. After chairing the first digital cabinet just a couple of days ago, Johnson urged citizens to “stay home and safe lives”, the campaign by the British government aimed at slowing down the spread of coronavirus. As of April 3, UK has reported 38,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least 3,605.

British PM also said that UK has done a “tremendous” job in handling the pandemic and keeping the coronavirus contained. However, UK recorded a drastic increase in daily deaths on April 3 with at least 684 people dying of COVID-19 disease and detected 4,450 new cases in just 24 hours. Johnson, however, noted that even though the weather is “good” in the country, people should stay at home and practice social distancing because it will prevent the ones who are more vulnerable to the disease including older people.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

Read - UK Health Secretary On Opening Of London Hospital

Read - UK Troops Deliver Protective Gear To Hospitals

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 55,163 lives worldwide as of April 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected at least 1,039,158 people. Out of the total infections, 220,076 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

Read - UK Charities Urge Govt To Find Shelter For Homeless Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Read - UK Students Use 3D Printers To Make Face Masks