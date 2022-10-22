Boris Johnson Suggests Rishi Sunak To Opt Out Of Race For New UK Prime Minister: Report

UK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss resigned from office on October 20, only 45 days after taking charge. Following her tumultous tenure, her predecessor Boris Johson, who was unceremoniously 'ousted' as PM, is now seeking a comeback to lead the country at a time when it has been facing the worst-ever economic crisis. According to a report by The Telegraph, London, Johnson is "desperate" to come back and has reportedly suggested the top contender and his former colleague Rishi Sunak to opt out of the race. The former PM "is making a larger point to Conservative MPs — that only he can save the party from facing defeat in the elections due in December 2024," as per the media report.

In fact, he reportedly claimed to the party that he has the support of at least 140 MPs. UK-based media reports stated that Johnson, who was enjoying a holiday trip in the Caribbean, has already boarded a flight to start the leadership campaign. The Telegraph report also claimed that Johnson suggested to Sunak that he could join Johnson's cabinet and the two could work together, if Johnson is elected as the next leader.

Sajid Javid comes out in support of Rishi Sunak

Meanwhile, multiple media polls suggest that Sunak is leading in the race to 10 Downing Street-- having the support of several MPs including ex-finance minister Sajid Javid. In fact, Javid took to the microblogging site and endorsed Sunak to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the country's next prime minister. ”It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face - he is the right person to lead our party and take the country forward,” said Javid. "I also believe it is in the national interest to have a strong Conservative party. The only way for our party to reclaim our values and recover our reputation for stewardship is to move on from mistakes of the past and come together to focus on the future," he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Sunak, who was the UK Chancellor in Boris Johnson's cabinet, initiated trouble for the then Prime Minister by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson, who had proved his majority in the Parliament in June this year.

Image: AP