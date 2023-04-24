Boris Johnson Would Refer To Himself As 'The Fuhrer' & 'The King', New Book Suggests

In a newly published book titled 'Johnson at 10' by The Times, it has been revealed that former British prime minister Boris Johnson referred to himself as "the Fuhrer" and "the King" as he harshly criticised his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings. Excerpts from the book, based on the account of high-ranking figure within the UK's ruling Conservative Party, Michael Gove, suggest that Johnson and Cummings had a dramatic falling out soon after the Tories won an 80-seat majority in parliament in the 2019 UK election.

Boris Johnson apparently felt as though he was being controlled by Dominic Cummings "as a tempestuous thoroughbred, with a strong whip and bridle to keep him in order," as per a report from Russia Today. The book further claims that this situation "increasingly troubled" Johnson, and there were days when he could laugh it off, but other days when he couldn't. Johnson allegedly had an outburst where he exclaimed, "I am meant to be in control. I am the Fuhrer. I am the King who takes the decisions," as he attempted to regain control of Downing Street.

Johnson's spokesperson denies the claims

The book 'Johnson at 10', authored by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, alleges that Boris Johnson would often cite his then-fiancee, now wife, Carrie Johnson, as another controlling influence in his inner circle. The book claims that Johnson would describe Carrie as "mad and crazy". A spokesperson for Johnson dismissed the claims as "the usual malevolent sexist twaddle" put forth by his political opponents.

Dominic Cummings, a chief architect of Brexit and a key figure in the 2016 referendum that led to the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union, quickly became a controversial figure within the UK political landscape after aiding Boris Johnson in securing a resounding victory in the 2019 election. Cummings was frequently reported to have clashed with colleagues in Downing Street.