Boris Johnson's India Visit To Feature Discussions On Bolstering Bilateral Ties

Amidst the intensifying tensions between Russia and Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to visit India this week. This comes as Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country, Ukraine has led to divergences in Delhi's and London's position on the crisis. Johnson stated that his visit to India will be in order to deepen the long-term partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

Taking to Twitter, Boris Johnson wrote, "This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together."

"India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times. My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," he added.

This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries.



As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Dw1yZQq6UG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 17, 2022

The British PM will arrive in Ahmedabad on April 21 and he is expected to announce major investment in key industries in both India and the UK, boosting employment opportunities and growth at home, along with new collaboration on science, health and technology. The countries' energy security and defence will also be part of the leaders' discussions.

Earlier in a statement, a British High Commission statement said that Johnson in Ahmedabad will meet leading businesses and discuss the UK and India's "thriving commercial, trade and people links." The visit will also mark the first time a UK PM visits Gujarat, which is India's fifth largest state and the ancestral home of over half of the NRI population settled in the United Kingdom.

Johnson is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 for the bilateral talks "in the face of global economic challenges and threats from autocratic states." The British High Commission asserted, "Johnson and Modi will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific."

In 2021, PM Modi and PM Johnson agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as they announced more than £530m in investment into the United Kingdom and committing to a deeper bilateral relationship across various sectors, including trade, health, climate, defence and security, and connecting people.