Brexit: A Compilation Of The Strangest Moments In Britain Leading Up To D-Day

UK News

After several years of countless debates and discussions, UK has officially departed from the EU on January 31, breaking nearly half-a-century old membership.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brexit

After several years of countless debates and discussions, Britain has officially departed from the European Union on January 31. Breaking nearly half-a-century old membership with the 27-nation-bloc, UK will now be identified as a separate country. However, in the course of time from the referendum until Brexit Day, there have been absurd Brexit moments and memes which had diluted the intensity of the issues. Or in some cases, highlighted it further. 

Iconic Brexit moments through the years

From former House of Commons speaker John Bercow's famous catchphrase, 'order' to Brexit negotiations reaching a standstill at a point, Britons made sure to find humour in all situations. If not memes based on real-life moments, Britons were quirky enough to meddle around words and create 'hilarious puns'. If none of them worked, lawmakers including Nigel Farage made some ironical statements during their Brexit campaign that left netizens in splits. 

 

