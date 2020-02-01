Brexit: A Compilation Of The Strangest Moments In Britain Leading Up To D-Day

After several years of countless debates and discussions, Britain has officially departed from the European Union on January 31. Breaking nearly half-a-century old membership with the 27-nation-bloc, UK will now be identified as a separate country. However, in the course of time from the referendum until Brexit Day, there have been absurd Brexit moments and memes which had diluted the intensity of the issues. Or in some cases, highlighted it further.

Iconic Brexit moments through the years

From former House of Commons speaker John Bercow's famous catchphrase, 'order' to Brexit negotiations reaching a standstill at a point, Britons made sure to find humour in all situations. If not memes based on real-life moments, Britons were quirky enough to meddle around words and create 'hilarious puns'. If none of them worked, lawmakers including Nigel Farage made some ironical statements during their Brexit campaign that left netizens in splits.

Say goodbye to croissants, people. Delicious croissants. We're stuck with crumpets FOREVER. — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) June 24, 2016

Have we tried unplugging 2016 waiting ten seconds and plugging it back in? — dongwon (@dongwon) June 24, 2016

Knock knock

Who's there?

Brexit

Brexit who?

It's not my job to tell you that, work it out for yourself.#brexitjokes — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 26, 2016

#BrexitJokes

How did the Brexit chicken cross the road?

"I never said there was a road. Or a chicken". — Nick Stevenson 🌊🐟 (@NickStevenson63) June 27, 2016

Louise Mensch confusing the #FabricReview with Brexit is a gift from God on a rainy weds morning. pic.twitter.com/duyuU3k8xy — nilam atodaria (@NilamAtodaria) September 7, 2016

An Englishman, a Scotsman and an Irishman walk into a bar.

The Englishman wanted to go so they all had to leave. #Brexitjokes — John McPhie #RejoinandReform #FBPE (@sonofr) September 8, 2017

when you know you've been hurt in the past but you need to start putting yourself out there again pic.twitter.com/QlwnFgzhUO — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) October 5, 2018

One of favourite signs so far #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/TOvmkt0sFH — Rob Brooks #FBPE (@brooksy500) October 20, 2018

Theresa May got stuck inside her car on her way to meet Merkel? Lmao this country really is turning into an episode of The Thick of It — Eilidh (@scottisheilidh) December 11, 2018

#NoConfidenceMotion



Corbyn, December 2018: we won’t table a motion of No Confidence in the government unless we know we can win it!



Corbyn, January 2019: pic.twitter.com/5e7nmaIINw — Hansard and Chill 🗳 (@HansardAndChill) January 16, 2019

Order! The election of the new Speaker of the House of Commons takes place today.



This follows John Bercow's last day in the Chair on Thursday 31 October.



Find out more here: https://t.co/4DjOgaqhuL#SpeakersElection pic.twitter.com/VslbeBmbpO — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) November 4, 2019

@Nigel_Farage and the Ultimate Dramatics! You can’t ignore or hate Nigel!! Too hilarious!! Nigel Farage cut off during final EU speech while waving Union Jack flag https://t.co/HmE23rgWPZ — ayo ayeni (@ayofella) January 29, 2020

