'Brexit Deal Done' Shares Boris Johnson As UK, EU Reach Agreement After Months Of Deadlock

In a major relief for the United Kingdom (UK), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday, that the Brexit deal has been finalised between Britain and the European Union. The deal which will come in effect on January 1, 2021 after months of talks between Brussels and London. Johnson is set to announce the countours of the deal shortly. The deal marks the end of the Brexit saga which began with the 2016 referendum with UK voting to leave the European Union.

Brexit deal finalised

The deal is done. pic.twitter.com/zzhvxOSeWz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020

Boris Johnson Press Conference

Detailing the contours of the Brexit deal, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "We have completeda a $ 660 billion/year deal with the EU. We have taken taken back control of trade - laws will be made by the British Parliament, interpreted by our courts. Jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice will come to an end. Our goods will be sold without tariffs. From January 1, we will set new frame work which will initiate new jobs".

He added, "For the first time since 1973, we will be an independent costal state with full control of our waters. We have taken back control of our waters with the percentage increasing from 1/2 to 2/3rd control of fish in our waters in 5 years. There will be no more limits after that." Johson has stated that the UK has not "completed the biggest trade deal yet", adding fishing communities will be helped with £100m to modernise their fleets, as per BBC.

Assuring the European Union, he said," We are your stongest allies, friends and your biggest market. We will be always connected to you - culturally, geographically and historically to your 4 million EU nationals, inspite of leaving the EU. It is upon us to realise the immensity of this moment as a newly independent nation and us this oppurtunity to better our nation". He also announced that Britain will be able to 'freely decide' on social, environmental and state aid rules to gain an edge with its exports to the EU.

EU prez: 'Fair deal for both sides'

Addressing a press conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "This was a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides." According to BBC, Downing street said, "We have got Brexit done and we can now take full advantage of the fantastic opportunities available to us".

Expressing her happiness on the finalisation, ex-UK PM Theresa May said she was looking forward to see the details of the deal between EU and UK in the coming days. Similarly, ex-PM David Cameron said it was 'good to end a difficult year with some positive news'.

Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal - one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing. Looking forward to seeing the detail in the coming days. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) December 24, 2020

It's good to end a difficult year with some positive news. Trade deal is very welcome - and a vital step in building a new relationship with the EU as friends, neighbours and partners. Many congratulations to the UK negotiating team. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 24, 2020

What is the 'Brexit' deal?

As per reports, the 2000-page Brexit deal has let the UK - left the EU on January 31, 2020 to transition out of the bloc's single market and customs union on January 1, 2021. While the trade deal will avert the imposition of tariffs and duties that could cost both sides billions, Britain will still face customs checks and some other barriers on Jan 1. Johnson has always insisted the U.K. will “prosper mightily” outside the EU.

The economically minor but hugely symbolic issue of fish came to be the final sticking point, with maritime EU nations seeking to retain access to U.K. waters where they have long fished, and Britain insisting it must exercise control as an “independent coastal state,” as per APTV. Johnson's large majority in Parliament should ensure the agreement passes, but any compromises will be criticized by hard-line Brexit supporters in his Conservative Party. The party's euroskeptic European Research Group said it would carefully scrutinize any deal “to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom after we exit the transition period at the end of this year.” Brexit was triggered on 23 June 2016, when 52% of UK voters voted to leave the European Union in the referendum held by the then-PM David Cameron's government.