UK Ticket-holder Wins £105mn EuroMillions Jackpot, But Yet To Claim Amount

A United Kingdom ticket-holder won the full £105 million EuroMillions jackpot on the 25th anniversary of the first National Lottery draw but the winner is yet to claim the money. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 08, 10, 15, 30 and 42 with 04 and 06 as the Lucky Star numbers.

Sixth EuroMillions jackpot of 2019

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, announced that one ticket-holder got the entire amount of £105 million EuroMillions jackpot and urged people across the country to check whether they were the lucky winner. The winner got the sixth EuroMillions jackpot of the year. Another player became a millionaire by matching the Millionaire Maker code ZMSF62402. Last month, a UK ticket-holder won £170 million EuroMillions jackpot becoming Britain’s richest-ever lottery winner and made a place in the Sunday Times' Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

Read: A Woman Just Won The Biggest Jackpot In U.S History, Here's How She Plans On Spending It

How to claim the amount?

Winner of Euromillions needs to check the ticket and call the number printed on the back of the ticket that would put them through to the lottery line. After the call, member of the National Lottery call centre calls the winner back with set of steps to follow in order to claim the prize. A dedicated team of the National Lottery help winners through the entire process. After initial calls and confirmation, Andy Carter or one of his colleagues visit the winner the very next day or the day winner can allow a meeting.

Read: Bollywood: Miss India Pageant Winners Who Made It Big In The Industry

Anonymity - default policy

The National Lottery has a default policy of keeping winners anonymous and depends on winners’ personal choice. They also have an aftercare programme to provide winners access to legal and financial advice and winners tend to be clueless about investing a huge amount of money. The winning amount is exempted from tax but any income through interest on that amount will be taxed as part of normal income tax.

Read: IPL Auction 2020: Two Former IPL Winners To Be Part Of Bangladesh Premier League Draft

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Why BB Winner Shweta Tiwari Is Not Watching The Current Season