Britain has historically shown animosity towards Moscow and will do so going forward, stated Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. "Britain always has been, is now, and will be our eternal enemy. At least until such time as their arrogant, despicably dank island sinks into the abyss of the sea from a wave triggered by a cutting-edge Russian weapons system," said Medvedev on his Telegram channel.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent UK sanctions on five people connected to the investigation against imprisoned journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who has been labelled as a foreign agent in Russia. "‘Let it be,’ as the Beatles used to sing," he added. Ironically, Medvedev remarked on the British dignitaries' outstanding sense of self-exceptionalism. He also discussed the remarks made by the British ambassador regarding the Kara-Murza issue, reported TASS.

Medvedev slams recent UK PMs

"We’re not even talking about a specific ‘case,’ but about their fervent belief that this is a dreadful punishment and that Russian officials will writhe in hysterics because of it. After all, it’s evident that the conflict between an obsolete form (the degenerating British monarchy) and ridiculous content (just look at the faces of their recent prime ministers <...>) has given rise to some rather bizarre creatures," the Security Council deputy chairman said, adding that he completely disdains their choices.

On April 17, the Moscow City Court ruled that political journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza's freedom would be restricted for six months following his release from prison and sentenced him to 25 years in a maximum-security facility and a fine of 400,000 rubles ($4,880).

The Russian Criminal Code's (RCC) Part 2, Article 207.3 ("Public Dissemination of Knowingly False Information About the Deployment of the Russian Armed Forces"), Part 1, Article 284.1 ("Execution of Activities of a Foreign or International Organisation Whose Activity Has Been Declared Undesirable on the Territory of the Russian Federation"), and Article 275 ("High Treason") are the crimes for which he was found guilty, according to the court's ruling.