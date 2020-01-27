Britain In Talks With International Partners Over Coronavirus Outbreak In China

The deadly Coronavirus which has already claimed nearly 80 lives in China has sparked fears globally after its outbreak. Amid the chaos, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson has said on January 27 that Britain is currently communicating with its international partners to find solutions and help British citizens along with other foreigners to leave Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the pandemic.

Reportedly, Britain's close partners include the United States and other European countries to investigate ways which can bring the British nationals away from Wuhan. According to the same statement, the UK PM's spokesperson also said that the safety of its country's citizens is their 'top priority'. While speaking to an international media outlet, she further added that the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab is also considering the evacuation of more than 200 British citizens trapped in Wuhan.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly said that there were no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the United Kingdom and the tests on 31 people also came out as negative. She also insisted that the government was taking all the precautions and right measures while working with the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

Mongolia closes its borders

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic from January 27 and called for public gatherings to be cancelled.

Virus can spread before infectees display symptoms

What has made the control of virus more severe is that according to Chinese health authorities, the virus can be spread before any symptoms appear on the carrier. Across the mainland, 15 cities with a combined population of nearly 57 million people have also been placed under full or partial lockdown.

Wuhan has been effectively quarantined. All routes of the city are closed and highly regulated and according to media reports, the government has sent 1,200 health workers along with 135 People's Liberation Army medical personnel to help the city's staff.

