Britain: Prince Andrew Quits Public Duties After Epstein Controversy

After being criticised for his recent interview, Prince Andrew announced his decision to step down "for the foreseeable future." The statement was released on November 20, after the ravaging interview of Prince Andrew pertaining to his relationship with the sex convict Jeffery Epstein.

Prince Andrew’s relation with Jeffrey Epstein caused major disruption

In the statement which was publicly released on Twitter, Prince Andrew said that “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption to my family’s work.”. He further added that “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

The second son of Elizabeth and the Duke of Yoke has already been abandoned by several sponsors who earlier used to invest in his 200 charities. His sponsors claimed that they will no longer contribute to the works of Prince Andrew due to controversies which have projected him in a bad light.

Prince Andrew denied all allegations

Prince Andrew has been criticized over his links to multimillionaire Epstein. The US financier has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre as she alleged that she was forced into sexual encounters with the Prince while underage. Back in 2015, Giuffre reportedly alleged that Epstein forced her to perform sex acts with several prominent men, including Prince Andrew in 2001. However, the Prince told the interviewer that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and has denied all the allegations. Epstein died by apparent suicide back in August while awaiting trial on federal charges that he sexually abused underage girls and ran a sex trafficking ring.

