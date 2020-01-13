UK Summons Iranian Ambassador To Convey 'strong Objections' Over Envoy's Arrest

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said on January 13 that London has summoned the Iranian ambassador to convey their 'strong objections' over brief detention of British ambassador to Tehran. Rob Macaire was arrested by Iranian authorities on January 11 for reportedly attending a demonstration. However, he was released after being identified.

British PM's spokesperson called it an 'unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention' and called for an investigation. Furthermore, Britain is seeking 'full assurances' from the Iranian government that such incident 'will never happen again'. The United States had called on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador.

Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting. — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

Read - Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns Against Recent Protests

UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement that "the arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law. The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward."

Read - Iranian Spox On Plane Crash, UK, US Tensions

Protesters shot in Iran

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows injured demonstrators who were reportedly shot by Iranian security forces while they were protesting against the Islamic Republic's initial denial that it shot down Ukrainian jetliner. The video show protesters near Azadi Square fleeing as a tear gas canister landed among them after which a woman can also be heard calling out in Farsi. Another video also shows a woman being carried away, leaving a blood trail on the ground while people around her are heard saying that she has been shot by live ammunition in the leg.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Tehran's police chief, General Hossein Rahimi denied that his officers opened fire. He said, “Police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance”. He further added, “Police did not shoot in the gatherings since broad-mindedness and restraint has been agenda of the police forces of the capital”.

Read - Japan Warns Against Military Confrontation With Iran, Says ‘it Will Harm Stability’

Read - For Decades Iranians Have Risen Up, Only To Be Put Down

(With AP inputs)