The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

British Airways Flights Delayed Due To 'technical Issue', Passengers Stranded

UK News

The latest in the series of system failures, British Airways said the flights were delayed due to "technical issue" that left thousands of passengers stranded.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
British Airways

British Airways said that several flights were delayed due to "technical issue" that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports. Arrival boards at Heathrow airport showed flights across the Atlantic were delayed by several hours with US, Canada, and Mexico being the worst hit. British Airways sent letters to customers warning them about delays, rescheduled flights, and overnight accommodations.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights,” the airline said in a statement but didn’t elaborate on the issue. 

Read: British Airways Resumes Pakistan Flights After A Decade

Frequent disruptions

It was the latest in the series of system failures in recent times after an IT glitch led to the cancellation of more than 100 flights. In May 2017, a global system failure forced the airlines to ground its flights for over three days. Recently, the airline cancelled almost all the flights after nearly 4000 pilots called for a two-day strike demanding better pay and conditions.

Read: British Airways Cancels Almost All Flights Due To 2-day Pilot Strike

Backlash on social media 

Calling it another IT disaster of the airlines, Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel. tweeted, “Inevitably followed by passenger stories of getting no information about what's going on or what to do. Just left to sit and stew in the terminal. Airlines thoughtless attitude to communication during delays is infuriating for passengers”. Passengers were annoyed by the delay and took to Twitter to complain about the airlines.

Read: BA Strike: British Airways Grounds Nearly All Flights As Pilots Strike

Read: British Airline Allegedly Makes 16-year-old Mumbai Girl Wait In London Streets At Midnight, Netizens Enraged

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG