British Airways Flights Delayed Due To 'technical Issue', Passengers Stranded

British Airways said that several flights were delayed due to "technical issue" that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports. Arrival boards at Heathrow airport showed flights across the Atlantic were delayed by several hours with US, Canada, and Mexico being the worst hit. British Airways sent letters to customers warning them about delays, rescheduled flights, and overnight accommodations.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights,” the airline said in a statement but didn’t elaborate on the issue.

Frequent disruptions

It was the latest in the series of system failures in recent times after an IT glitch led to the cancellation of more than 100 flights. In May 2017, a global system failure forced the airlines to ground its flights for over three days. Recently, the airline cancelled almost all the flights after nearly 4000 pilots called for a two-day strike demanding better pay and conditions.

There is Industrial Action planned by the pilots’ union, BALPA on 9 and 10 September 2019. We apologise for the significant impact this will have on our flights. If your flight is cancelled, please don’t go to the airport. For the latest info, visit https://t.co/rPEgyOeVyh. — British Airways (@British_Airways) September 7, 2019

Backlash on social media

Calling it another IT disaster of the airlines, Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel. tweeted, “Inevitably followed by passenger stories of getting no information about what's going on or what to do. Just left to sit and stew in the terminal. Airlines thoughtless attitude to communication during delays is infuriating for passengers”. Passengers were annoyed by the delay and took to Twitter to complain about the airlines.

Thanks BA flight delayed overnight, stuck in Cancun,huge queue to leave the airport,one desk open. So apart from losing my husbands case and spoiling the beginning of my holiday you’re now ruining the end. pic.twitter.com/4jgQsmTLcb — Lifeaddict (@Missymazda) November 21, 2019

Sitting here at #JFK on the Tarmac 2 hours after landing from #LGW with nary any information on why.... @British_Airways needs to do better pic.twitter.com/2ArfkhuaeP — Brandon Luckain (@nismode) November 21, 2019

