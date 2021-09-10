British High Commissioner To India Meets Top Netas & Dabbawalas; Enjoys Vada Pav In Mumbai

The UK High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, has been in and around Mumbai, meeting the who's who of the city. Ellis took to Twitter to state that he had been enjoying the spirit of the city as he not only met the netas but also relished the delicacy of Mumbai. The envoy took to the micro-blogging site to post the notable meetings he had along with discovering the maximum city.

Alex Ellis meets CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the British envoy stated, "Delighted to meet with Shri Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray to discuss ways in which the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas." Further, he added a Marathi touch to his message by saying- मला भेटल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद! (thank you, for meeting me.)

Additionally, Alex Ellis met with the President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar. Ellis stated, "Thank you for the meeting today Sharad Pawar. Fascinating insights into India, and Maharashtra, from a man of great experience."

Notably, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to establish his rendezvous with the British envoy. He stated, "Mr Alex was keen to know about the reforms in Indian agriculture. He suggested that India should be more open in agricultural trade, especially after becoming a surplus nation. He also lauded India’s landmark achievements in agricultural production. We had a brief discussion on various topics such as COVID Mitigation, Defence, International Relations and Cricket. I appreciate Mr Alex for openly sharing his thoughts and views."

"It was a pleasure meeting Mr Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India and his colleague Mr Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner at my Mumbai residence," Sharad Pawar stated.

Also, Ellis met with the Chairman of Tata companies, N Chandrasekaran, CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, T. V. Narendran and Banamali Agrawala, Tata Sons at Bombay House.

"Good to learn about Tata Group’s ongoing plans for collaboration between UK and India," Ellis said

UK High Commissioner relishes vada pav

He also met the people who are a prominent representation of Mumbai city. In an interesting effort, the UK envoy to India met with the dabbawalas. Taking to Twitter, Ellis said, "Delighted to receive this beautiful tiffin box from Mumbai’s exceptional dabbawalas."

Furthermore, Ellis seemed to have devoured the speciality of Maharashtra, vada pav too.