British PM To Announce Five-stage Warning System For Easing Restrictions In UK

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus as UK moves to ease the restrictions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to introduce five stages of warnings in the press conference on May 9. Moreover, according to Downing Street, he would also change the slogan ‘stay at home’ to ‘stay alert, control the virus and save lives’ that would define Britain’s fight with the COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports, the five-stage system would be administered by ‘joint biosecurity centre’ that will be responsible to detect the increase in coronavirus cases in the country and also regulating the seriousness of the measures taken by the government.

The alert levels across UK are ranging from green (level one) to res (level five), British PM is expected to inform that the nation is now moving from level four to level three as the first wave of COVID-19 infections seems to close down. The nationwide lockdown in UK was placed on March 23 to curb the further spread of the highly contagious disease. According to UK law, the lockdown must be reviewed every three weeks and it was last reviewed on May 7 when the government did not announce any change.

'Humanity against virus'

Meanwhile, just recently UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for international cooperation to find a vaccine to the coronavirus disease. The UK hosted a virtual conference for the global response to coronavirus outbreak along with eight other countries and organisations where Johnson said it is “virus against the humanity”. While confirming the pledge of £388 million from the UK to aid the COVID-19 vaccine research, UK PM said that finding the cure of the disease “is not a competition but the most urgent shared endeavour” for people.

The race to discover the vaccine to defeat this virus is not a competition between countries, but the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes.



It's humanity against the virus - we are in this together, and together we will prevail.

