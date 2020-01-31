Union Budget
Union Budget
Britons Get Emotional On Brexit Day As Hours Remain For The Country To Leave The EU

UK News

Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 at 11:00pm (2300 GMT) after joining the bloc in 1973 and netizens get emotional on the 'Brexit Eve'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Britons

With Brexit just a few hours away, citizens on both sides of the historic divide have gotten emotional on 'Brexit Eve'. Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 at 11:00pm (2300 GMT) after joining the bloc in 1973. However, even though most changes will occur after the transition period ends on December 31, 2020, netizens were seen getting 'sad' about leaving EU. Some were boarding the flight for the last time to 'UK in EU', others were 'glad' that Britain will say 'bye to EU'. 

'Brexit Eve'

The people on the internet seem to have mixed reactions about the Brexit day being finally here. One internet user also said that she wanted to bake cupcakes in order to 'get over the sadness', while others said, 'nothing will change' and that they have 'no tears' left to cry about the UK leaving the 27-nation-bloc. From Members of the UK Parliament to the normal citizens, all had something to say about the eve as it got closer. 

Published:
COMMENT
