Britons Get Emotional On Brexit Day As Hours Remain For The Country To Leave The EU

With Brexit just a few hours away, citizens on both sides of the historic divide have gotten emotional on 'Brexit Eve'. Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 at 11:00pm (2300 GMT) after joining the bloc in 1973. However, even though most changes will occur after the transition period ends on December 31, 2020, netizens were seen getting 'sad' about leaving EU. Some were boarding the flight for the last time to 'UK in EU', others were 'glad' that Britain will say 'bye to EU'.

Today is the day the UK is leaving the EU. pic.twitter.com/Zuhzl0l5sT — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 31, 2020

'Brexit Eve'

The people on the internet seem to have mixed reactions about the Brexit day being finally here. One internet user also said that she wanted to bake cupcakes in order to 'get over the sadness', while others said, 'nothing will change' and that they have 'no tears' left to cry about the UK leaving the 27-nation-bloc. From Members of the UK Parliament to the normal citizens, all had something to say about the eve as it got closer.

Feeling a little bit emosh tonight as it’s the last night for the UK as a member of the EU. Identity is in your heart and not decreed by legislation, so I look forward to remaining a European after tomorrow #BrexitEve — Mark Russell (@markrusselluk) January 30, 2020

Looks like leaving EU will not be ' having our cake and eating it ' after all 😂 from Jan 2021 prepare for 👇🏾

Roaming fees

Green card needed for driving

Need more than 15 months left on passport

Pet passports to be scrapped#BrexitEve #BrexitDayhttps://t.co/mjaWogSa7n — Nick (@Nick_BLM) January 30, 2020

It's #BrexitEve. All is lost. I have no tears left to cry. From here on, we shall all be forced to wait slightly longer before getting on a flight that we shouldn't even be getting on because of climate change. Sad day. — Jarvis Dupont (@JarvisDupont) January 30, 2020

I’m in France on #BrexitEve and I just wanted to let you know that we are flushing ease of access to all this beauty down a toilet, because most of us think blue passports are more important. pic.twitter.com/hBC0VBUoAo — Tez (@tezilyas) January 30, 2020

Feeling pretty sad about leaving the EU today. Made a batch of cupcakes as an act of defiance #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/reQivCywlg — 🕷 Julie McGuigan (@joolz_mc) January 31, 2020

When you elect an MEP you elect someone to represent wider society on a European level. When you elect a Green MEP you elect someone who will do whatever it takes to protect the public interest.



Such a tremendous loss of 7 most hard-working & selfless people today. #BrexitDay 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/rC2sOevKrM — Hannah Graham 🌍 (@hannarrr_) January 31, 2020

It's #BrexitDay - the day our great nation finally breaks free, leaves the EU and becomes a sovereign, independent, global Britain once again. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/VByNwN7au5 — Cllr Joe Porter 🇬🇧 (@JoePorterUK) January 31, 2020

