County Durham Village: Bundles Of £2,000 Cash Keep Appearing Mysteriously

Bundles of £2,000 keep turning up in Blackhall Colliery village of Durham as the villagers handed over the money to detectives for record twelveth time on November 18. Durham constabulary praised the honesty of the residents and thanked them for repeatedly informing and handing over the bundles of £2,000 left in the street.

“These bundles are always left in plain sight such as on pavements and discovered by random members of the public who have handed them in. This is the fourth bundle handed in this year,” said Detective Constable John Forster in a statement.

Bundle kept in plain sight

Durham police said that the villagers of Blackhall Colliery did the right thing after finding the mysterious bundles of £2,000. “This could be the work of a Good Samaritan but we would like to thank the residents who have shown incredible community spirit by handing the money in,” said Detective Constable Forster. According to the police, almost always the money comprised of £2,000 found in a bundle of £20 notes. Another similarity was that the bundles were always kept in plain sight in spite of different locations throughout the village.

Remained a mystery

Forster said that the circumstances surrounding the bundles of money remained a mystery even after the team interviewed several people and organisation in the village. They also carried out checks with the local bank and post office and tested for fingerprints. “The circumstances remain a mystery so we would welcome any information that will help us get to the bottom of these random incidents.”

Social media surprised

Social media was taken by surprise by the whole incident and applauded the residents on Durham constabulary’s facebook post. “What a nice thing to do. Would love to help people and see their reaction” especially if they were struggling to make ends meet. Well done to that kind soul,” commented a user. “Might be someone just wanting to spread a little kindness before xmas without being known 🤔,” wrote another user.

