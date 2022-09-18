Camilla Praises Queen Elizabeth II For Carving Her Role In Male-dominated Society

Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms as the wife of King Charles III, during a program, said she had seen how the Queen had carved her role patiently and courageously in the male-dominated society.

In a pre-recorded tribute video which will be broadcasted by BBC on Sunday evening, she recalled the day on which Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and added she was only four when the Queen was given such a big responsibility.

According to Camilla, her mother-in-law carved out her own role for many years from the "difficult position" of being a "solitary woman" in a male-dominated world. "It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman," she will say. Further, she explained when the Queen was elevated, she was the only female holding such a high rank. "There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role," she will say. While praising her eternal beauty, Camilla said she loved her 'unforgettable smile' and "wonderful blue eyes" and added these would be a part of our lives forever.

"Those wonderful blue eyes... when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember that smile. That smile is unforgettable," she will say in a tribute to her mother-in-law. Notably, with Charles becoming the King, his wife Camilla is now formally known as Queen Consort, a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's backing after years of contention. Though Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been conferred with the title Queen Consort, she has not been given any sovereign powers. The consort does not have a formal meaning in the royal family structure but is symbolic of the support the person gives to the monarch.

Queen funeral ceremony will take place on September 19

Notably, the Queen, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died after 70 years on the throne on September 8. She was 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace announced on social media. Prince Charles, 73, who served and dedicated his life to his "beloved mother", Queen Elizabeth II until she left for her heavenly abode, became the successor immediately on the same day. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a statement and said the State Funeral of the monarch take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, at 11 AM local time.

IMAGE: AP/TWITTER