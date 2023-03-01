Can Boris Johnson Stage A Comeback As UK Prime Minister? Here's What His Allies Think

Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was regarded by his party men as one who will last for as long as Tony Blair, who occupied the 10 Downing Street office for a straight decade, a year less than Margaret Thatcher, UK's longest-serving Prime Minister to date. However, the former journalist with a maverick hairstyle could last only three years in office. Now, after Liz Truss gave up and Rishi Sunak is managing average success, some within the Tory party are asking if Johnson should make a comeback. But can Boris Johnson, who served an especially controversial term, really stage a comeback?

Boris Johnson: Can the ex-PM return to power?

Polls say Boris Johnson is unlikely to make a comeback despite pressure from aides. His post-Brexit deal with the European Union really hit his approval ratings, Guardian reports. But before the political scandals marred his tenure, Johnson was reportedly looking ahead to a long premiership.

Boris Johnson had to resign last year in the face of a flurry of scandals. Now, even his longtime allies are not confident that Johnson will make a comeback. Recently, Rishi Sunak and EU President Ursula von der Leyen’s Northern Ireland [NI] protocol talks turned the tide for Johnson. The latter had warned Sunak that changes to the NI protocol might trigger mass rebellion among British MPs, a prediction that turned out to be fictitious.

“We are getting close to the general election, it’s just around the corner. We’ve run out of time for Boris’s antics,” a senior Tory leader told Guardian.

'Live with Rishi Sunak'

Rumors were rife that Johnson was set to make a stunning political comeback after Truss' ouster. Johnson's 2019 campaign for the Conservative Party leader said he would run again. Although a faction within the Tory party is ready to support Johnson to re-run for the 2025 prime ministerial elections, Johnson's chances of being the Prime Minister once again are bleak, Guardian reported citing sources.

Johnson's downfall, even among his hardcore supporters, was brought about by his failure to broker a post-Brexit deal with EU.

On the other hand, the paper reports that Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Commons leader, is urging that the Tory MPs must "calm down" and “live with” Rishi Sunak.

In a televised conversation with UK’s ITV, Rees-Mogg dismissed the rumors that Johnson will make a comeback saying it is unlikely the party will keep changing leader every then and now. Besides, Johnson's appearance could brew fresh the controversy surrounding the scandals during his administration that the Conservatives aren't ready to readdress. "It's a fresh challenge," Rees-Mogg indicated, dismissing ex- premier's candidacy in the upcoming elections.