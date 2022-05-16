'Cheese & Coffee' Are A Distraction At Home, People Productive In Office: Boris Johnson

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed almost the whole planet, companies offered their employees to work remotely or work from home to stop the spread of the lethal virus among their employees. However, for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the format does not suit the productivity of the company as he believes the employees are distracted by coffee and cheese.

While speaking to The Guardian on Saturday, Johnson appealed to the working people to return to their offices. Sharing his experience while working from home, Johnson said he was distracted by making coffee and eating cheese.

According to the UK Prime Minister, people are "more productive, more energetic, more full of ideas" while working from offices. "My experience of working from home is you spend an awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop and then forgetting what it was you’re doing," he told The Guardian.

During the interaction with the Guardian, Johnson appealed to the employees to adhere to the habit of working from offices. The UK PM said that he knew many people would not agree with him but added that he believes employees are more energetic and full of ideas when they are surrounded by their colleagues.

"We need to get back into the habit of getting into the office. There will be lots of people who disagree with me, but I believe people are more productive, more energetic, more full of ideas when they are surrounded by other people," he added.

During the Christmas celebration, Boris Johnson urged companies to provide WFH to employees

Meanwhile, while speaking to Daily Mail, Johnson said working from offices also brings hope to other business establishments linked with the corporate offices. According to Johnson, returning to the office means enabling the city to move even on the weekdays.

"It will be good for mass transit. And a lot of businesses that have been having a tough time will benefit from that," he stressed. It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister had urged the corporate offices to provide work from home options to their employees when the county had witnessed a tremendous surge in COVID cases last Christmas. However, he again appealed them to return to offices when the condition got normal in March this year.

Image: AP/Pixabay