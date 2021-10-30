COP26 Climate Summit: 6 Afghans Have Delegate Applications Rejected Days Ahead Of Event

Six environmental experts from Afghanistan, who fled the Taliban and were due to attend the COP26 as their country’s delegate, have had their applications rejected just days ahead of the commencement of the event. According to The Guardian, the group - six men and one woman - were looking forward to travelling to Glasgow to help make the concerns of Afghans about the climate emergency heard at the summit. However, the application was rejected without any reason being provided.

At first, the six Afghan environmentalists thought that the Home Office or the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) had vetoed their trip to the UK. However, according to The Guardian sources, the FCDO said that the UK government department didn’t make the decision. The media outlet said that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat would not be registering delegates from Afghanistan to COP26 pending further guidance from the Bureau of the COP.

The six Afghans, on the other hand, reportedly said that they were very upset with UNFCCC’s decision to bar them from attending the UN climate conference. Having previously worked for UN programmes, they also added that they were “very disappointed” with the decision. They went on to say that they had met all requirements for the visa, but the UNFCCC secretariat rejected the nominations without any proper reasons.

Furthermore, one of the Afghan environmentalists separately said that by taking this action, the UNFCCC secretariat stifled the voice of millions of Afghan victims of climate change impact. “Climate change does not respect borders,” they said, adding that the UNFCCC should have not mixed the environment with politics. Further, he went on to add that the group was hoping to attend the COP26 to raise the voice of millions of Afghan victims of the adverse impacts of climate change.

COP26 Climate Summit

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK. Besides PM Modi, the Summit will have in attendance the President of the United States Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, France President Emmanuel Macron among others. The world leaders at the summit are going to discuss the various ways to collaborate and tackle the pressing issue of climate change.

