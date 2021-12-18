COVID-19 Cases In UK Hit Record High; More Than 3,200 Cases Of Omicron Found In 24 Hours

The United Kingdom, on Friday, recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, nearly 15,000 more cases than Wednesday, the UK health ministry said. According to the data released by the ministry, the country has reported at least 93,045 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period.

With the latest inclusion of COVID cases, the country's COVID caseload now stands at 11,190,354. The health ministry also said at least 3,200 samples were tested positive for the new COVID variant, Omicron. As of Friday, the total Omicron cases found in the country rose to 14,909. According to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) at least 111 people lost their lives while battling the deadly virus. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 1,47,048, with 7,611 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital.

The scientists noted that the devastating situation in the UK is enough to perceive the infectious power of the Omicron virus. Earlier, a study by Imperial College London showed that the risk of reinfection from Omicron is more than five times higher than Delta and shows no sign of being milder than the previous COVID variant. While speaking to Sky News, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Omicron is a "very serious threat" and that the country is seeing a "very serious wave coming through." Amid soaring cases, the Johnson government has already invoked a new set of rules ordering masks to be worn in most indoor settings in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enjoy leisure services such as nightclubs and large crowded events.

Death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 75,000

Earlier on Sunday, scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine informed that death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 25,000-75,000 in the next five months if strict measures are not taken urgently. The researchers also had forecast nearly half a million people being hospitalized with the highly infectious virus by the end of April. It also noted that the cases in January would break the earlier record. Further, the scientists pointed the soar and severity of the cases will depend on how much the new COVID variant escapes protection from vaccines. Though the researchers have not mentioned the role of a booster dose and the effect in tackling the new variant, they advocated for administering it.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Unsplash