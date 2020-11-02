COVID-19 Deaths To Be 'twice As Bad' As Spring Approaches, Warns UK PM Johnson

After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to warn the lawmakers later that COVID-19 deaths could be twice as high over the winter as they were during the first wave of the pandemic. While Johnson has noted that the “virus is spreading much faster” than the considerable worst-case scenario, according to Downing Street he will say in a parliamentary statement that there is “no alternative” to the four-week lockdown across England as he seeks to gain the support of MPs. The British Prime Minister will explain that he was “right to try every possible option” before giving stay-at-home orders to people as criticism mounts for delaying the announcement.

Johnson’s Conservative party’s major opposition, the Labour party has assured that it will back the lockdown but has criticised the delay. In a press conference on October 31, Johnson had announced that strict measures would be imposed across England from November 5 including closures of pubs restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and even places of worship. However, full details of the regulations are expected to be published before the lawmakers vote on November 4.

In this country, as across much of Europe, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst case scenario of our scientific advisers.



If we fail to take action, then there is a real risk of depriving non-Covid patients of the care that they need from the NHS (1/10) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 31, 2020

We will get through this - but we must act now to contain the spread of coronavirus.



While Christmas will be very different this year, it is my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now, we can allow families across the country to be together. (9/10) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 31, 2020

Johnson accused of ‘giving in to scientists’

Meanwhile, Johnson has been accused of “giving in to scientific advisers” by a former leader of his Conservative Party, Duncan Smith after the British PM announced a lockdown for England in the wake of concerns raised by the experts. From saying that Johnson has been “pressurised” by government experts into announcing lockdown to claiming that the “system has broken down” with the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), Smith denounced the Conservative government’s approach to COVID-19 pandemic in UK’s Telegraph newspaper.

The former Conservative leader, Duncan Smith wrote, “Normally, advisers advise and ministers decide. Yet that system has broken down with Sage [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] believing its advice to be more like commandments written on stone and its members publicly lecturing the Government over the airways.” However, as per reports, many other experts believe that Johnson announced the lockdown really late.

