COVID-19 Positive Prince Charles Met Queen Elizabeth On March 12: Reports

Soon after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, it has been reported by international media that the Prince of Wales had met Queen Elizabeth on March 12, adding that the Queen remains in good health. On the same day, Prince Charles had also attended dinner and reception in London in aid of Australian bushfire relief, where he addressed the room in a speech. Earlier, The Clarence House confirmed that the next heir to the throne had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in a statement released this morning.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days, as usual," read the statement from Clarence House.

The Prince also attended the Prince Trust Awards on March 11 where several celebrities including Pierce Brosnan - notably known for his role as James Bond - was also present. Although the Prince had refrained from shaking hands and resorted to greeting with a 'Namaste.'

Queen leaves Buckingham Palace

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Queen Elizabeth II had earlier left the Buckingham Palace and shifted to Windsor Castle. According to reports, there were plans to quarantine her along with Prince Philip at Sandringham if the COVID-19 spread worsens in the country. The Queen also cancelled all her appointments for the next few months.

UK under lockdown

On March 24, Britain ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of Coronavirus. The UK government ordered all non-essential shops and services to shut and they also banned gathering of more than two people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement came after that recommendation by the government were ignored. Currently, UK has more than 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus have claimed more than 420 lives in the country.

The British government reportedly also warned that the virus is spreading faster than the authorities had predicted. While speaking to an international media outlet, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that UK capital is a ‘few weeks ahead’ of the rest of the country and the way the virus is spreading faster than the government and advisers had thought. Khan believes that the advice given by the government to stop all ‘non-essential social contact’ is the right advice. He reportedly said that the authorities have to take sensible steps to avoid the virus from spreading faster.

