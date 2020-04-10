Good News: 101-year-old man becomes UK's oldest person to beat coronavirus

Amid several stories of the pandemic which are surfacing the Internet, a piece of news about a 101-year-old man, Keith Watson, reportedly became the oldest man in the UK to beat coronavirus disease, will bring a smile on your face. The news of the man who emerged successful in battle against the disease is spreading positivity on the Internet.

UK's oldest man recovers

As per reports, Watson was discharged from the Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire on April 8 after recovering from the deadly disease has now returned to his care home. The old man from Kidderminster was tested coronavirus positive while he was admitted to the hospital for an operation on his leg following a fall.

This is Keith, he's 101 years old.



He went home today after beating Coronavirus! 🙌🙏



Well done to everyone on Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith so well for the past two weeks! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RulkeN1pTa — Worcestershire Acute NHS #StayHomeSaveLives (@WorcsAcuteNHS) April 9, 2020

The medical staff catering to Watson saw that he'd developed a high temperature before he was officially diagnosed with the disease. The official Twitter handle of the hospital shared a beautiful picture of the recovered old man who can be seen posing with the medical staff who worked tirelessly to treat Watson. In the picture, the 101-year-old can be seen wearing a mask showing thumbs up while the entire medical staff in their protective suit and headgear posing the same.

Covid’s got nothing on you Keith!!! 😉👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Way to go Ward 12! @WorcsAcuteNHS Feels so good to see stories end positively! Well done 👍🏾 — Thenain Coulibaly (@ThenainC) April 9, 2020

Reading social media is scary at the moment and we should see more of these amazing positive stories ! Go on Keith because he smashed it — Libbys Mom & Dad (@LibbyMaesAngels) April 9, 2020

Well done team, and well done, Keith! — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯#FBPE (@fascinatorfun) April 9, 2020

'Well done team'

The official handle briefly explained the situation of the old man and applauded the medical staff of Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith for the past two weeks. The picture when uploaded surpassed 5.6 lakh likes, while several flooded the comment section with their appreciations for the medical professions and the rest congratulated Watson for the victory.

Great news!!! Sooo happy!!! My 103 year old Uncle didn’t get so lucky. 😢 — Laura Kronen (@beyouonlybetter) April 10, 2020

Oh I’m so so sorry! 🙌🙌 My great granny passed in her sleep at 104. She was a spitfire. I miss her. So sorry for your loss. What a long, amazing life. — Kathie HAS FAITH ✝️ ツ✿🇺🇸 (@MustangGirl3) April 10, 2020

