COVID-19: WHO Flags 'grave Concern' As Infections See Rapid Spike In UK, EU Countries

With three weeks to Christmas, COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom and European Union (EU) continue to rise at a worrisome rate. Observing the steep surge in infections, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, on Saturday, expressed 'grave concern' after speculating that the upcoming holiday season could witness more than 5,00,000 deaths at the current rate, without robust actions. Speaking to the BBC, Dr Kluge also highlighted several factors that would contribute to the skyrocketing rate of COVID-19 infections among revellers during Christmas and New Year.

Insufficient vaccine coverage and the regional dominance of the more transmissible Delta variant were behind the spread earlier, Dr Kluge told BBC. Suggesting robust actions like ramping up vaccination campaigns and wearing masks, he emphasised "increased vaccine uptake and the implementation of basic public health measures and new medical treatments to help fight the rise."

Dr Kluge's warning comes a day after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that people aged between 40-49 will be eligible to book their booster doses and all aged 16-17 will be able to book their second shot of vaccines against the novel Coronavirus.

Calling vaccination the 'last resort', Dr Kluge told BBC, "COVID-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region. We know what needs to be done" in order to fight the virus."

COVID-19 infections in Europe surge as festive cheers set in

With Christmas markets opening, concerns enveloping COVID-19 cases has grown to become far worse in the UK and European Union nations like Germany and Netherlands. The UK logged 44,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday with an over 10% week-on-week increase and 150 deaths on November 20.

On November 19, Germany recorded over 65,000 fresh cases and 264 new COVID-related fatalities. Similarly, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria have also recorded the highest infection rates in the past two weeks. Additionally, with 11,289 and 23,418 cases respectively on November 20, Hungary and Poland have recorded their highest numbers in six months.

European countries impose new measures, UK avoids

Following the unprecedented surge, Austria became the first European country to announce a vaccine mandate against COVID-19 to become a legal requirement. The new rules are set to come into force in February with further details on the process and implementation directives still unclear. Dubbing the vaccine mandate to be a difficult decision to take in a free society, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told BBC that inoculation is "the only exit ticket...to break the vicious cycle" of COVID-19.

On the other hand, countries like the Czech Republic and Slovakia have also announced fresh restrictions on unvaccinated populations. Referring to it as a "national emergency," German Health Minister Jens Spahn also refused to rule out another nationwide lockdown ahead of the holiday season.

However, despite a blasphemous record of daily caseload, the UK has continued to stand on its decision of not implementing another lockdown adding that it has plans to bring in extra COVID measures-called Plan B- like compulsory face covering, COVID passports and restrictions for indoor, outdoor venue setting, as per BBC.

Image: @HansKluge/Twitter/AP/Unsplash/Representative