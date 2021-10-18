David Amess Killing: Father Of Suspect In British Lawmaker's Stabbing 'traumatised'

The son of a former adviser to the former prime minister of Somalia, Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested by UK police. Harbi Ali Kullane, his father has confirmed that counter-terrorist police from Scotland Yard had visited him, reported The Sunday Times. In his remark to The Sunday Times, Kullani said that he was "traumatised" as he did not expect this to happen.

British MP David Amess was stabbed multiple times while he was meeting his constituency members at a church in Leigh on Sea, a town 40 miles east of London on Friday. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Divulging details about the investigation on the killing of David Amess, Essex Police had released a statement.

Chief Constable Benjamin-Julian Harrington revealed that the probe was led by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Special Counter Terror Command, Wales Online reported. Furthermore, he revealed that the Essex Police had arrested a 25-year-old man at the spot where the British MP was murdered. The person remained in custody and a knife was found at the crime scene.

The British authorities have not released the name of the suspect. However, the British media has mentioned the name of the suspect who has been arrested, according to The Associated Press. As per the AP report, police has been given extra time to question the suspect as he was arrested on suspicion and has not been charged. After paying her respects to Amess at the church where he died, British Home Secretary Priti Patel had said that he was "killed doing a job that he loves, serving his own constituents as an elected democratic member and, of course, acts of this are absolutely wrong, and we cannot let that get in the way of our functioning democracy," as per AP.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, 15 October, expressed "shock and sadness" over the killing of his Conservative colleague David Amess. Paying tribute to Amess, Johnson remembered him as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics". Following David's death on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday, 16 October paid their respects at the crime scene.

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP.



He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. pic.twitter.com/SIx6SZ1P3w — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

This morning I laid a wreath in memory of Sir David Amess MP, a much loved colleague and friend.



My thoughts are with his wife, children and friends. pic.twitter.com/GIP6XkzJJe — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 16, 2021

Inputs from AP

Image: AP