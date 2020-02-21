Ex-UK PM David Cameron Bans 'Brexit' Questions In Talk On Effective Campaigning

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron made a rare public appearance last week to address a group of young volunteers from Bono's outfit ONE UK. According to reports, attendees were allegedly told that questions on Brexit were not allowed for the Q&A session that followed his talk. What's ironic is that David Cameron was responsible for bringing the referendum on the UNK's continuing membership of the EU, which later began to be known as Brexit. As per reports, Cameron was in favour of staying in the EU, but he lost the referendum as the majority vote to leave.

According to reports, volunteers at the event found Cameron's talk on 'effective campaigning' hilarious because he himself lost the referendum vote in 2015 and had to resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to make way for Theresa May. One of the volunteers while talking to the press said the campaign that Cameron will always be remembered for is the EU referendum, and with the negative result that followed, he should be the last person to talk on effective campaigning. As per reports, Cameron supporters were not sure if people would follow the instructions so they only took questions from those who had submitted them beforehand.

Cameron's term

David Cameron-led Conservative Party secured an unexpected majority in the 2015 election following which he introduced the EU referendum to fulfill the manifesto pledge his party had promised. Cameron, who was in support of staying with the EU, lost the referendum as people voted to leave. However, prior to the political debacle in 2015, Cameron was known for modernising the Conservative Party and for decreasing the United Kingdom's national deficit. Cameron is credited for bringing in some progressive policies like the legalisation of same-sex marriage in England and Wales and privatisation of Royal Mail and some other state assets.

