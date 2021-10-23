Delta 'Plus' COVID Variant May Be More Transmissible, Warn UK Health Experts

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has recently said that the new mutated form of coronavirus which is being dubbed as ‘Delta Plus’ may spread more easily than the regular Delta variant of COVID. Health experts have said that regular Delta still accounts for most COVID infections in the UK, noting that the latest official data suggests that 6% of coronavirus cases are of this type. However, according to BBC, they have also said that the cases of ‘Delta Plus’ or AY.4.2 have been increasing in the nation.

UKHSA puts 'Delta Plus' under close watch

The UKHSA has already moved ‘Delta Plus’ up into the 'variant under investigation' category. The scientists are confident that the existing COVID vaccines should still work to protect people against the new mutation, however, they have also said that there is some early evidence that ‘Delta Plus’ may have an increased growth rate in the UK compared to Delta. It is to note that there is no evidence yet that the new mutation causes worse illness, experts have said.

The UK health agency further went on to say that this sub-lineage has become 'increasingly common' in the UK in recent months. They added that there is also some early evidence that Delta Plus may have an increased growth rate in the UK compared to regular Delta. However, it is imperative to note, unlike the previous variant, Delta Plus is not yet considered a 'variant of concern', which is the highest category assigned to variants accounting for their level of risk.

Delta Plus in US, Demark and UK

According to health experts, AY.4.2 is an offshoot of regular Delta that includes some new mutations affecting the spike protein, which the virus uses to penetrate our cells. Apart from the UK, a few cases of Delta Plus have also been identified in the US. As per the BBC report, there had been some in Denmark as well, but new infections with AY.4.2 have since gone down there.

Meanwhile, the UK is already offering booster shots of the COVID vaccine to higher risk people ahead of winter in a bid to make sure that have the fullest protection against the deadly virus. It is worth mentioning that the experts have said that there is no suggestion that a new update of the vaccine will be needed to protect against any of the existing variants of the pandemic virus.

(IMAGE: AP/PIXABAY)