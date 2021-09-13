Design Challenge For Young Engineers Inspire UK Navy's Future Autonomous Fleet Programme

The UK Naval Engineering Science and Technology (UKNEST) forum had asked young engineers to submit futuristic designs and proposals to solve the difficulties of future naval defence, according to Sputnik. The Royal Navy will build a Future Autonomous Fleet programme that could alter how it works over the next 50 years. The future vision, which arose from the design challenge, envisions drones based in the stratosphere that can be launched at any time, uncrewed fast attack craft housing smaller autonomous boats, aircraft carriers propelled by sea-based biofuels wind power, according to Royal Navy. Other concepts include using artificial intelligence to help with low-level planning and underwater transport units to transfer everything from explosives to food.

The Royal Navy is on pace to bring one of these futuristic dreams to life during the next decade, the Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (PODS), despite being still in the conceptual stage. The surface fleet can be equipped with PODS, which are replaceable modules. The PODS, which resemble shipping containers in appearance, give rise to the concept of a ‘plug and play' battleship, allowing Royal Navy ships of all sizes to be more adaptable and versatile when deployed.

According to Royal Navy, a ship will be able to get the equipment it needs to be re-tasked faster using innovative technology such as heavy-lift drones or autonomous boats, rather than going into a port to collect it. The PODS, which are quite large, will hold items that are critical to Royal Navy operations. An autonomous boat for observation and reconnaissance, quadcopter drones for delivering supplies, humanitarian goods and disaster relief stores, or medical equipment are just a few examples.

Young engineers who worked on the project think radically

Vice Admiral Nick Hine, Second Sea Lord, said that if they find themselves unable to compete traditionally in terms of bulk in the future, they must think differently to reclaim operational superiority. He further said that the young engineers who worked on this project think radically and imaginatively, which mirrors how the Royal Navy believes as well. According to Sky News, Dr Kaushal said that although the technology behind the carrier is hypothetical, the basic focus on having more autonomous vehicles in the fleet is precisely the direction that maritime warfare is moving in.

