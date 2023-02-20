Prince Andrew Reportedly Keeping A Close Eye On Harry And Meghan's New Life

A report has revealed that disgraced Prince Andrew has been "keeping an eye" on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are managing in the US. A report by Insiders claims that the Duke of York is "less bothered than people think" about not having his titles but is extremely curious about the royal couple's struggles to live in the US.

"He has been keenly keeping an eye on everything Harry and Meghan have been doing in America," a source told The Sun. "They have managed to set up a new working life away from the royal family, and that is something Andrew has been following very, very closely," per the UK-based outlet report.

Prince Andrew spying on Harry, Meghan Markle’s life abroad, says report

Harry and Markel stepped down from their royal positions and permanently moved to the US, where they worked on the launch of high-profile projects such as a Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, "Spare". According to reports, the 62-year-old Andrew is interested in knowing about the royal couple and has also prepared his own team after recently losing his communications officer, who had worked for him for two years.

Andrew was stripped of his royal and military honours by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, following his involvement with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who also lost his patronage last year. Although Andrew holds a few important positions, his mother told him he would no longer be known as His Royal Highness. Andrew was asked to step down from his posts after his name appeared in the sexual assault case filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that Epstein exploited her starting in 2001, when she was just 17. Recently, Andrew has also been chucked out of Buckingham Palace by his own brother, King Charles.

Prince Andrew fears eviction from GBP30m mansion as monarch brother cuts his income

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that Prince Andrew is concerned about being booted from his GBP30 million Windsor mansion after King Charles slashed his income. Andrew recently revealed that he'll no longer be able to pay the high maintenance charge at Royal Lodge due to a reduction in his grant, and in the coming few months he could be forced out. The 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park is in need of refurbishment, but due to the loss of Andrew's income since stepping down from official duties, it may leave him struggling to find the funds to maintain his property.