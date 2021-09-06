"Dodi Called Her Ma’am In Private", Says Princess Diana's Staff Present At Paris Trip

The story of the late Princess Diana and her love interest Dodi Fayed has always garnered headlines and this time a shocking revelation was made by a staff member who worked for Diana. According to The Daily Star, the paparazzi covering the holiday trip of the "couple" was too busy clicking photographs of Diana and her 'alleged' boyfriend Dodi while they were spending quality time together. According to the staff member, the paparazzi clicked the photographs, but forgot to take 'an insider' look at the relationship. It is worth noting that the staff member was referring to the trip when Diana split from Prince Charles and went on a holiday trip with Dodi just before they died.

"Dodi even called her “ma’am” in private", says Princess' staff

According to the reports, the pictures that surfaced after their holiday trips were not "real" and were clicked "intentionally" to attract media attention. According to the staff member, he didn't see any romance between them and claimed that the princess’ shows of affection were just to put on for the c­ameras. The staff member also claimed that Dodi even called her “ma’am” in private. According to the media reports, the shocking revelation was made by a staff member to journalist Paul McMullan in 1997. Another unexpected revelation was made by a yacht's crew where he told the journalist that the "couple" didn't share the same bedroom and were staying in different rooms at a hotel. He also said the same tale about calling the princess “ma’am” in private.

Recently, Diana's friend reveals details of final phone call before her death

One of Princess Diana’s friends recently talked about their last phone call before she was killed in a tragic crash in Paris. According to the Mirror, Richard Kay, a longtime royal reporter and friend of the Princess of Wales, was told by police that he was the last person Diana called before her death in 1997. In an ITV documentary, Kay revealed the details of the call and said that Princess Diana was looking forward to coming home so she could be reunited with her children, Prince Willam and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana died in a car crash resulting from a high-speed paparazzi chase. Kay recalled that he spoke to her the night and felt that Diana was “in quite a good place”. The journalist said that the Princess was looking to embrace a new chapter in her life and was desperate to try and make a fresh start, do something different and explore a different kind of royalty. He even went on to say that Diana wanted to come back and see her boys, who were then 15 and 12.

(Image Credit: AP)