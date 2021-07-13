Dr Cornel West Quits Harvard, Calls Out 'decline, Decay' And 'spiritual Rot' At University

Harvard professor Dr Cornel West, who has quit the prestigious university, on July 13 called out the “decline and decay” and the “spiritual rot” on campus. The 67-year-old professor of African-American studies in a “candid letter of resignation” said that he was resigning with “precious memories but absolutely no regrets”. West highlighted serious concerns hinting at discrimination at the Ivy League institution and also called the university “market-driven”.

While sharing his resignation on Twitter, West gave details, raising doubts over Harvard’s conduct. “The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of previous students loom large,” the 67-year-old said. He further accused the University of disrespectful treatment, alleging all his courses were subsumed under Afro-American Religious Studies and his salary was given the “lowest increase possible” every year.

“And to witness a faculty enthusiastically support a candidate for tenure then timidly defer to a rejection based on the Harvard administration's hostility to the Palestinian cause was disgusting”, West wrote in the letter.

Moreover, he also said that when his committee recommended a tenure review it was rejected by Harvard. He also went on to accuse the administration of showing indifference to the death of his mother, alleging that this kind of “narcissistic academic professionalism” constitutes an intellectual bankruptcy of deep deaths. “In my case, a serious commitment to Veritas requires resignation - with precious memories but absolutely no regrets,” West concluded in his letter.

This is my candid letter of resignation to my Harvard Dean. I try to tell the unvarnished truth about the decadence in our market-driven universities! Let us bear witness against this spiritual rot! pic.twitter.com/hCLAuNSWDu — Cornel West (@CornelWest) July 13, 2021

Netizens support West's decision

Meanwhile, West’s post has received huge support from his followers and other social media users. While some praised his “courage, wisdom and integrity,” others regretted that the situation turned so bad that he had quit. One user said, “As an alum of Harvard, I can tell you this institution doesn't deserve you. The careerist, pro-corporate decline of the university is complete, and you are absolutely right to walk away”. Another added, “I'm starting to think Harvard is not the grand palace of higher education that we've been led to believe over the decades”.

So glad you declined to tolerate or be silent about the professional, political, and personal abuses. Your mama gave you a good foundation for your excellent, ethical life choices. Surely her love and delight continue to bless you. — La (@laluz2) July 13, 2021

Dr. West you responded to me when I explored various ideas for my dissertation and I am thankful. You are one of my academic heroes and it's a tragic loss that Harvard will not accept your brilliance. However they cannot ever dim your light. — Dr. T. D. Hill (@Dafocusedgemini) July 13, 2021

Thank you so much for this letter. Eye-opening, candid and eloquent. You gave far more grace to the institution than it deserved. As always, thankful for your words and graciousness. — Jen (she/her) (@FunkyColdCuban) July 13, 2021

I’m sorry it had to end this way. — Tom Moran (@Piscesboy69) July 13, 2021

Sending you all the love and respect you deserve Professor. Please keep inspiring us all. — Coach B (@CoachBele) July 13, 2021

You will sleep better than those who moved against you. — Seth Friedermann (@SethFriederman) July 13, 2021

Thank you for standing up for what is right, Dr. West. — Medicare for All Is a Tax Cut (@mind_is_moving) July 13, 2021

(Image: Twitter)

