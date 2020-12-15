EAM Jaishankar Welcomes UK's 'greater Interest' In Indo-Pacific, Hails Growing Recognition

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on December 14 said that it is a matter of satisfaction that there is a “growing recognition and acceptance” for the idea of the Indo-Pacific in the world. While speaking at the joint conference, along with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb, Jaishankar said that India welcomes greater interest and attention that Britain is devoting to the Indo-Pacific region. He added that he also looks forwards to working with the UK government in “different manifestations”.

He said, “India has its own vision of Indo Pacific. But I will also recognise that other country too. There could be big overlaps and there could be a few nuances. It is a matter of satisfaction that there is today a growing recognition and acceptance for the idea of Indo-Pacific”.

“We certainly welcome a greater interest and attention that the UK is devoting to Indo Pacific. We certainly look forward to working with you in different manifestations," he added.

Productive talks with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab today. Discussed opportunities in a post-COVID post-Brexit world for a stronger India-UK partnership. Working on Roadmap 2030 to that end. pic.twitter.com/QT1QZMNn29 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 15, 2020

READ: Narrow Representation At Leadership Levels Of UN Challenge To Its Credibility: Jaishankar

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. The Indian EAM and Raab held bilateral and delegation-level talks during which they discussed a wide range of issues. The two leaders also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, the evolution of the Indo-Pacific and the developments in the middle-east. He said that the challenges posed by terrorism and radicalism were shared concerns.

Jaishankar said, “We have had this morning four hours of discussion on a wide range of issues and focus has been on how to take our ties to a higher level. In recent years as you know, there have been very big changes in global politics and we both believe that our interests are better served by working together more effectively”.

READ: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab To Hold Talks With EAM Jaishankar On Tuesday

‘Indo-Pacific is rejection of spheres of influence’

Meanwhile, last month, Jaishankar had also said that Indo-Pacific is the rejection of influence and talked about India’s ‘determined’ approach in combatting COVID-19 pandemic. In the keynote speech at Global Town Hall Event, Jaishankar said that for India the Indo-Pacific was a “natural extrapolation of 'Act East' policy” that made several nations come together. EAM also noted that in stark contrast from the immediate post-colonial era, India now does more business with eastern nations as compared to the west.

“The concept of Indo-Pacific is a rejection of the spheres of influence and a reiteration that the world cannot be frozen for the benefit of a few even if that is the case with the United Nations”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

READ: 'No Violation Of Any Law': Jaishankar On Congress' Plea Challenging Rajya Sabha Election

READ: India's Rise Will Evoke Its Own Reactions And Responses: S Jaishankar