In Dark Times For UK, The Queen Returns For Second Message In As Many Weeks; Now On Easter

In her second address to the nation in as many weeks, Queen Elizabeth II announced that Easter wasn't cancelled saying that Britain would not let Coronavirus 'overcome' them.

In a first, the British monarch recorded a special Easter message for people of the United Kingdom who are struggling to overcome the hardships due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The UK has recorded over 79,000 cases of COVID-19 registering 10,000 deaths in the country. "This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever," said Queen Elizabeth in voice recording on Twitter which has garnered over 1 million views.

Read: Amid Lockdown, UK Churches To Livestream Easter Services Online

"The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this," said Queen Elizabeth. The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

Read: UK Govt Faces Questions On PPE Supply

'Coronavirus will not overcome us'

"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be - particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future," she added. This comes shortly after traditional Easter celebrations which are conducted by the royal family at the Windsor Castle were cancelled.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, churches and cathedrals across the UK will reportedly hold Easter services online. Adhering to the social distancing protocols, the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will lead the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen in his London apartment via an iPad. At least 1,500 worshippers from the Canterbury Cathedral are expected to join him online.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: UK Group Concerned By NHS Worker Deaths

Read: UK Announces 917 More Virus Deaths