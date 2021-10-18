In an early April study, UK experts claimed that the research had verified their assumptions that a Coronavirus diagnosis includes psychiatric and neurological disorders. Between April 2019 and April 2021, the number of people sent to psychiatric clinics for their first suspected episode of psychosis increased by 75 per cent, according to data from England's National Health Service (NHS).

This continued with 12,655 people referred to mental health services in July 2021, up 53 per cent from 8,252 in July 2019. Rethink Mental Illness, an English organisation, mirrored this sentiment, noting that much of the surge in psychotic cases occurred in the last year, following the first national Coronavirus lockdown. According to Sputnik, Brian Dow, the charity's deputy chief executive, underlined that psychosis can have a devastating impact on people's life, emphasising the importance of quick access to treatment to avoid further worsening in people's mental health, which might take years to recover from.

"Pandemic had a game-changing influence on mental health"

The rising number of suspected first episodes of psychosis is a cause for concern, according to Dow. He raised additional concerns about the difficulties the younger generation has encountered throughout the pandemic, which had a game-changing influence on mental health and requires a revolutionary solution. According to the Russian state-owned news agency, Dow urged for committed additional financing for mental health and social care, which he believes must go to frontline services to help meet the growing demand, or thousands of more people might face catastrophic costs.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said that it is critical that everyone can get the right support when they need it, and they are delivering the fastest expansion in mental health services in NHS history, backed by an extra £2.3 billion a year by 2023/24, benefiting hundreds of thousands more people, according to The Guardian. The spokesperson also said that they have put £500 million into helping those whose mental health has been disproportionately damaged by the pandemic this year.

What is Psychosis?

Psychosis is a mental illness that occurs when people lose touch with reality. This could include hallucinations and delusions. Those who are suspected of having their first episode of psychosis should be treated quickly, within two weeks, according to guidelines.

(Image: Unsplash)