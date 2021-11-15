Epstein's Ex-aide Claims He Saw Prince Andrew Undressing Giuffre On Caribbean Island

A former aide of the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein has recently claimed that he saw UK’s Prince Andrew being intimate with Virginia Giuffre on the Caribbean island owned by the deceased financier. Steve Scully, whom Epstein had employed as a technician, revealed about the encounter between the Duke of York and Giuffre, then 17, during an upcoming 7News documentary ‘Spotlight: Sex, Lies and Videotape’. According to The Times, Scully claimed to have seen Prince Andrew with a “bikini-clad blonde” next to a swimming pool on Little St James in the Caribbean between 2001 and 2004.

In the documentary, which aired on Sunday, Scully said that he saw the Duke “grinding” on a topless girl and “grabbing her a**” on the private island. He alleged that this girl was Virginia Giuffre, who is accusing the Prince of sexual assault when she was 17. Scully said that Prince Andrew removed Giuffre’s bathing suit top and then started “grinding against her and grabbing her a**”.

The Telecom Specialist even went on to say that Giuffre and Andrew were kissing as well. “Virginia was standing there, she kinda looked like she was like a deer caught in the headlights of the car,” Scully claimed.

Prince Andrew is being sued in New York by Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to perform sex acts with him. Giuffre has said that she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell and forced to have sex with the sex offender’s friends, including the Duke of York, when she was underage. However, Prince Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s allegations.

Prince Andrew ‘unequivocally denies false accusations’

Meanwhile, attorneys for Andrew have repeatedly said that the Prince 'unequivocally' denies Giuffre's 'false' allegations against him. They have also said that accusing a member of the 'world’s best known royal family' of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online in the traditional press. They said Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.

In their court filing, the attorneys further accused Giuffre of profiting off her claims of abuse by 'selling stories and photographs to the press'. It added that Giuffre entered into a settlement with Epstein in 2009 which included a 'general release' of all claims against Epstein, his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew as well. It is to mention that the details of the settlement, however, were redacted from the court filing by Andrew’s attorneys.

