EU Raises Strong Concerns Over UK’s Intention To Breach Brexit Agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised concerns over the UK government’s intention to walk away from trade talks with a no-deal exit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had insisted that a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the UK”, triggering strong reactions from the 27-member bloc.

UK chief negotiator David Frost and EU his counterpart Michel Barnier started eight round of negotiations on September 9 but Britain’s intent to walk away from the deal has become a cause of concern for the bloc. Taking to Twitter, von der Leyen said that no-deal exit would undermine trust and break the international law.

Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 9, 2020

The Commission President had earlier expressed trust in the British government for the implement of the Withdrawal Agreement. On September 7, she said that the agreement is an obligation under international law and prerequisite for any future partnership, adding that the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland is essential to protect peace and stability on the island and integrity of the single market.

European Council President said that the Withdrawal Agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides and has to be applied in full. He added that breaking international law is not acceptable and does not create the confidence they need to build our future relationship. Maroš Šefčovič, a senior EU official, has called on for an extraordinary joint committee meeting as soon as possible.

We expect the letter and spirit of the #WithdrawalAgreement to be fully respected. I have called for an extraordinary EU-UK Joint Committee to be held as soon as possible - so that our UK partners elaborate and respond to our strong concerns regarding their announcement. pic.twitter.com/MhhWj9MUnC — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) September 9, 2020

EU members question UK's attitude

The UK has been facing backlash for its alleged “intransigent and unrealistic” attitude during the Brexit trade talks, leading to a stalemate after several rounds of negotiations. At a working seminar with French ambassadors in Europe, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the European Union was united as ever to reach as the 27-member bloc prepares for an end of the transition period.

Earlier in August, Germany’s European affairs minister Michael Roth said that the UK needs to be more ‘realistic and pragmatic’ in the Brexit negotiations. He said that he was ‘disappointed’ over London drifting apart from the political declaration agreed between both sides as the reliable basis for the negotiations.

