Ex-UK Home Secy Suella Braverman Believes Rishi Sunak Can Inspire 'hope And Better Future'

Ex Home Secretary of UK who resigned during the tenure of Liz Truss as the prime minister, Suella Braverman, has backed Rishi Sunak as the next leader. She did not support ousted premier Boris Johnson stressing that now is not the time for "fantasies".

Braverman was reportedly sacked by Liz Truss last week, and she had also saliently alleged "bullying" and harassment in her letter as she stepped down. On Sunday, she urged the Tory MPs to not be "naive" as they face an important question on the leadership bid, UK's Telegraph reported.

“Things need to change. We, as a party, need to change. We need to provide leadership, stability and confidence to the British people. We cannot indulge in parochial or nativist fantasies,” Suella Braverman told the paper. “Yes, I want a leader of our Party and our country to inspire hope for a better future and raise our spirits. And I need a leader who will put our house in order and apply a steady, careful hand on the tiller. That person, for me, is Rishi Sunak,” she added.

Britain is in 'dire straits,' and Sunak 'fits the bill': Former Home Secretary

The former Home Secretary's backing comes as Rishi Sunak announced his candidacy to be the next Tory leader on Twitter. In a statement, the ex British Chancellor said that he is determined to “fix our economy, unite our country and deliver for our country”. Braverman's support, who served as attorney general under Boris Johnson, is proving extremely crucial as she is a known figure in the Conservative party. While she admitted that Johnson is “one of our most significant prime ministers in history," the ex-Home Secretary added that a change was needed. Britain is in “dire straits” and Sunak is the candidate that “fits the bill," she insisted.

"I have backed Boris from the start. From running alongside him in London in 2012, to supporting him to be our leader in 2019 and willing him to succeed throughout the travails of this year. His resignation in July was a loss for our country," said Braverman in her opinion piece. "But we are in dire straits now. We need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him."