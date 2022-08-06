Fitness Duo Sets Guinness World Record For Most Pull-ups From A Helicopter In Under 1 Min

With the proliferation of social media, it has become easier for people around the world to see feats of the Guinness World Records holders. The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. Recently, Guinness World Record has shared a video of Youtubers and fitness enthusiasts, Stan Browney and Arjen Albers, who set the record for performing the most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute.

The video was shared on YouTube by Guinness World Record, which shows Stan Bruininck, and his channel co-host Arjen Albers staged their attempt for the world record title at Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium in the presence of an official adjudicator. It showed that Albers went first and clocked 24 pull-ups from helicopter treads, breaking the previous record of 23, which was set by Armenian serial record breaker Roman Sahradyan.

Meanwhile, the influencer’s record time only lasted as long as his attempt because Bruininck managed 25 pull-ups dangling from the helicopter shortly after. The two smashed the challenge after weeks of training and prepping. Meanwhile, the two athletes used a suspended slippery PVC tube hanging from ropes to simulate the movements of a helicopter. To be better prepared for the day, they also decided to up the stakes and train on a tube with a diameter thicker than the bar that they would use on the day as Guinness World Records.

'Absolutely amazing performance'

The video has grabbed traction on the internet and has accumulated around 23.9K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted many to express their views. "Absolutely amazing performance from those two love you guys both from the U.S.A (sic)," commented a user. "That’s insane well done browney (sic))," expressed another. "Doing chin-ups on a helicopter. That's pretty wild. Cheers from overseas THE UNITED STATES (sic)," wrote a third.

(Image: Guinness World Records)