Food Shortages Expected In UK As New Brexit Regulations Takes Effect On Jan 1

On Saturday, the customs rules of Brexit on the food products entering UK from EU will go into effect, which, food industry organisations warned might pave way for food shortages in the country. Importers are required to file a detailed customs statement for products entering the United Kingdom from the EU or other nations starting January 1, reported AP. UK is reliant on EU imports of fresh fruits and vegetables, with 90% being lettuce and 85% of tomatoes.

The British Frozen Food Federation suggested that new EU regulations on animal and plant products might lead to substantial delays at ports on New Year, because, some in the supply chain, particularly logistics companies on the EU side, may be unprepared for the changes.

January will be a difficult month

As per AP, British Frozen Food Federation's chief executive, Richard Harrow asserted that they are concerned that not adequate planning has been done to ensure that everyone in the food supply chain follows the new criteria. He further added that they are concerned that January will be a difficult month.

Companies importing food are mandated to submit necessary paperwork at least four hours before products can reach UK borders, according to AP. Animal and plant-based products must also be accompanied by certificates of origin and drivers are required to declare their goods and provide proof of origin. The United Kingdom imports five times more food than it exports to the European Union. Northern Ireland and Ireland are exempt from the modifications as political leaders continue to negotiate the Northern Ireland protocol.

The government claims that it was only aware a small number of traders

The UK government claims that it was only aware a small number of traders will be affected and that the impact would be minimised because many importers of plant goods can continue, according to the Independent. The spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) stated that they are examining these situations and working with impacted individuals to give a short-term workaround. He further said that they apologise for any difficulty this may create.

